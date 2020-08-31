Man faces multiple charges in Athens County

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says Scott A. Stepp was arrested Saturday, Aug. 31 on multiple warrants. (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) A man has been arrested on multiple warrants in Athens County.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says deputies arrested Scott A. Stepp Saturday, Aug. 29. Deputies saw Stepp arrive at a property on Mill School Road while conducting surveillance and approached from both sides.

Deputies say Stepp fled on foot for a short distance, but was quickly caught and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without further incidents.

According to Smith, Stepp faces charges for robbery, a felony of the second degree; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree.

