Man faces multiple charges in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) A man has been arrested on multiple warrants in Athens County.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says deputies arrested Scott A. Stepp Saturday, Aug. 29. Deputies saw Stepp arrive at a property on Mill School Road while conducting surveillance and approached from both sides.
Deputies say Stepp fled on foot for a short distance, but was quickly caught and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without further incidents.
According to Smith, Stepp faces charges for robbery, a felony of the second degree; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kanawha County bailiff tests positive for COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now: Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’; Protests turn deadly in Portland
- WV health officials confirm another COVID-19 death
- Dunbar Little League Baseball still going strong during COVID pandemic
- Charleston’s own Grant Wells ready to lead Marshall as Thundering Herd’s new Quarterback
- Spring Valley football heads into 2020 season with state title aspirations
- Chesapeake schools begin all remote learning
- Putting the pieces together: Small town remembers double homicide
- Search for missing boy on Elk River false alarm
- Ohio teen injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident