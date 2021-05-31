Man gets 4 life terms plus 98 years in Ohio robbery slayings

AKRON, OH (AP) – A man was sentenced to four life terms without parole in a series of shooting deaths during robberies in Ohio about five years ago, including the death of a university student killed during a pizza shop robbery and a mother and son slain in their home.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 27-year-old Shaquille Anderson Friday to four consecutive sentences plus an additional 98 years in prison for his role in the murder of 21-year-old University of Akron student Zakaria Husein and three other people in robberies between December 2015 and June 2016.

He pleaded no contest early last year and has appeals pending.