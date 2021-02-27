Man killed, woman wounded in movie theater parking lot

GAHANNA, OH (AP) — Authorities say gunfire claimed the life of a man and wounded a woman in a parking lot outside a movie theater in Ohio.
Police in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb, responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to the shots outside the Stoneridge Lane movie theater.
Officers said the two were approached while seated in a vehicle and “it appears this may have been a targeted attack.”
Police said 22-year-old Tyrone Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 24-year-old woman was last reported undergoing surgery.
No arrests were immediately reported.
