Man killed, woman wounded in movie theater parking lot

GAHANNA, OH (AP) — Authorities say gunfire claimed the life of a man and wounded a woman in a parking lot outside a movie theater in Ohio.

Police in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb, responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to the shots outside the Stoneridge Lane movie theater.

Officers said the two were approached while seated in a vehicle and “it appears this may have been a targeted attack.”

Police said 22-year-old Tyrone Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 24-year-old woman was last reported undergoing surgery.

No arrests were immediately reported.