Ohio

Man pleads guilty to slaying, placing remains in freezer

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:39 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:39 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse and other charges in the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend, whose remains were found in a freezer.

Thirty-three-year-old Arturo Novoa entered his pleas Thursday on dozens of felony counts in the Youngstown-area case.

Messages seeking comment were left with Novoa's attorneys.

Novoa was charged in the slaying of 28-year-old Shannon Graves, whose limbs were found in July 2017 in a freezer at a property in Campbell, just outside Youngstown.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

In a related case, prosecutors are asking a judge to vacate a plea deal for a woman charged with helping hide the remains. They allege she lied to investigators and violated the deal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local