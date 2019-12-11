Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Vincent Armstrong, 24, of Toledo, pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm. He will remain on probation for three years after his release, The Toledo Blade reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Freeman said Armstrong’s girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack and that she introduced him to online communities interested in mass murders.

Prosecutors said the pair had talked extensively about taking part in violent attacks on public places, visited the site of the Columbine High School massacre and had bomb-making materials and weapons.

Armstrong said his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.

“When I recall being confronted by my roommate, I felt like it was a second chance at life,” Armstrong said. “My life is far from over. I will become a better version of myself with the help of my family and friends.”

Armstrong’s defense attorney, Adam Nightingale, said Armstrong’s roommate persuaded him to end his involvement with Lecron about six months before he was arrested in December 2018.

Lecron was sentenced to 15 years in prison in November after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists and to transporting explosives in interstate commerce.

