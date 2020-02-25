Man stole more than $700,000 from Veterans of Foreign Wars

AURORA, OH (AP) – A man allegedly stole more than $700,000 from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post has been charged with aggravated theft according to a Press Release.

State officials say Dan Molnar 74, of Aurora, allegedly stole $714,376 over the course of several years from Aurora VFW Post 2629. Molnar also faces counts of tampering with records and money laundering.

According to the press release, Molnar was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 21.

Authorities say Molnar had “complete control” of the post’s bank accounts and used that access to tamper with a lottery machine and write improper checks.

Bail is set at $100,000. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories