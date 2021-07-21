Man wanted after multi-county chase

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK)- Meigs County deputies are searching for a man who led police on a multi-county chase on Wednesday.

Vinton County deputies tried to stop 33 year old Anthony Davis of Salem Center on State Route 32 in Vinton County. The pursuit then went through Meigs County and into Gallia County, before Davis turned around and went back into Meigs County. After deputies used stop sticks to immobilize the car on Painter Ridge Road, Davis ran off into a heavily wooded area and got away.

Deputies say Davis is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Davis has green eyes and red hair with a red beard and is believed to still be in the west end of Meigs County in the Salem Center/Langsville area. He is considered armed and dangerous and has outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Davis’ arrest. Anonymous tips can be left on the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682.