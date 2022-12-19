LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection to the death of Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, of Chesapeake.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Evans and McAllister were neighbors and had allegedly been in an argument around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, when Evans allegedly shot McAllister in the upper torso before fleeing the scene. McCallister was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, authorities learned Evans had gone into one of the rooms at the hotel and contacted the Ashland Police Department. APD then arrested Evans this afternoon, Monday, Dec. 19.

Evans is being held in the Boyd County Jail to await extradition, deputies say.