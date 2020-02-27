Man who fatally beat mom with hammer gets life term

CLEVELAND (AP) – A man who admitted beating his mother to death with a hammer last summer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Coughlin was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to murder, domestic violence, grand theft, gross abuse of a corpse and vandalism.

The 48-year-old Cleveland man admitted bludgeoning 71-year-old Joyce Coughlin with a hammer inside her home on Aug. 16, then hiding her body in a bedroom closet before stealing her vehicle.

The slaying came nine months after he was released from prison for slitting his girlfriend’s throat. Cleveland police found Joyce Coughlin’s body two days after she was killed.

