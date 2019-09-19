Man, young daughter killed in house fire

Ohio
QUAKER CITY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a house fire has killed a 42-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter in Ohio.

The (Cambridge) Daily Jeffersonian reports those killed in the blaze in Guernsey County’s Quaker City early Thursday have been identified by authorities as Steve Myers and Lydia Myers.

Myers’ 7-year-old daughter was flown to a children’s hospital in Akron for injuries described by authorities as serious. The girls’ mother received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says the mother and 7-year-old were outside the home when firefighters arrived.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is helping investigate the cause of the fire.

Quaker City is roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of downtown Columbus.

