Mandatory COVID-19 testing coming to Ohio residential care facilities

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Residents and staff at Ohio’s residential care facilities will soon be tested for COVID-19.

Interim Ohio Department of Health Director Lance D. Himes has signed a health order requiring testing for the virus at all ODH-licensed residential care facilities effective Aug. 24. Himes says the testing will include testing staff as well as “strategic testing” of residents.

The director’s order says the testing will be conducted according to state-issued guidelines to help slow and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in these facilities. The facilities will also create testing plans for both staff and residents.

State officials will also work with the facilities in case of a potential staffing shortage if staff members test positive for the virus, Himes says.

According to the director, the order will remain in effect until Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s State of Emergency ends or until Himes cancels or modifies it.

