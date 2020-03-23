Marijuana ballot initiative rejected in Ohio due to lack of valid signatures

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a petition today for a proposed marijuana-related constitutional amendment. He says the reason for the rejection is because petitioners did not submit the minimum number of valid signatures required.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Marijuana Rights and Regulations” to amend the Ohio Constitution March 17. The submission contained part petitions with 1,248 submitted signatures. The part petitions were then submitted to the respective boards of elections for signature verification. According to Yost’s office, of the 1,000 minimum signatures required to proceed with the constitutional amendment, those boards of elections reported receiving a total of only 271 valid signatures.

“Because your submission did not contain the verified signatures of at least one thousand qualified electors, we must reject it,” Yost wrote in the letter to the petitioning committee. “Finally, because the petition failed to meet the signature threshold, I have not made any determination concerning the fairness and truthfulness of the proposed summary.”

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, an initial petition containing summary language of the amendment and at least 1,000 valid signatures from Ohio registered voters must be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General in order for a constitutional amendment to proceed.

The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found at the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

