Marijuana ballot initiative rejected in Ohio due to lack of valid signatures

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a petition today for a proposed marijuana-related constitutional amendment. He says the reason for the rejection is because petitioners did not submit the minimum number of valid signatures required.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Marijuana Rights and Regulations” to amend the Ohio Constitution March 17. The submission contained part petitions with 1,248 submitted signatures. The part petitions were then submitted to the respective boards of elections for signature verification. According to Yost’s office, of the 1,000 minimum signatures required to proceed with the constitutional amendment, those boards of elections reported receiving a total of only 271 valid signatures.
“Because your submission did not contain the verified signatures of at least one thousand qualified electors, we must reject it,” Yost wrote in the letter to the petitioning committee. “Finally, because the petition failed to meet the signature threshold, I have not made any determination concerning the fairness and truthfulness of the proposed summary.”
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, an initial petition containing summary language of the amendment and at least 1,000 valid signatures from Ohio registered voters must be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General in order for a constitutional amendment to proceed.
The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found at the Ohio Attorney General’s website.
