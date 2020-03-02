COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has returned $66,000 he received in solicited donations to pay for his annual “State of the City” speech.
Robin Davis, a spokeswoman for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, told The Columbus Dispatch that the mayor is returning the money following the paper’s reporting on the issue. Davis says the paper’s coverage made the mayor reflect on the situation.
The paper previously reported some of the sponsors to have multi-million dollar city contracts or have lobbied Columbus for tax breaks or public funding for projects.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Major generic pharmaceutical company admits to antitrust crimes
- Kanawha health officials meet with community leaders to plan for potential COVID-19 outbreak
- Reaction to viral ‘Subway Sally’ video inspires New Mexico teen who shared it to take action
- Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
- Supreme Court will decide the fate of Obama health care law
- Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus death toll climbs to 6 in U.S. as viral crisis eases in China
- Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
- Five key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries
- Mayor of Ohio capital city returns speech sponsorship gifts