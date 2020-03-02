Mayor of Ohio capital city returns speech sponsorship gifts

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has returned $66,000 he received in solicited donations to pay for his annual “State of the City” speech.

Robin Davis, a spokeswoman for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, told The Columbus Dispatch that the mayor is returning the money following the paper’s reporting on the issue. Davis says the paper’s coverage made the mayor reflect on the situation.

The paper previously reported some of the sponsors to have multi-million dollar city contracts or have lobbied Columbus for tax breaks or public funding for projects.

