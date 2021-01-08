Meigs County to hold final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department will hold it’s final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This clinic will be held at the Meigs County Health Department for the following individuals…

Home health care workers

Hospice workers

Emergency medical services responders

Primary care services responders

Primary care practitioners

Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems

Dental providers

Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators

Mobile unit practitioners

Federally-qualified health center providers

High-risk ancillary health care staff members

Individuals who qualify are asked to provide proof of occupation and a completed Phase 1A vaccination packet.

The Phase 1A vaccination packet can be found on the Meigs Health Department website or contact the health department at 740-992-6626.