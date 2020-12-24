Meigs County COVID-19 deaths rise to 15

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Health Department says two more people have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of two people in the 60-69-year-old range, bringing the county to 15 deaths related to the virus since April.

The county is reporting 20 additional cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with none of those individuals hospitalized as of Dec. 24. However, the health department says three residents with previously reported cases have been admitted to the hospital. The county has reported 820 cases and 48 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Of the total cases, 85 remain active and 720 residents have recovered. Meigs County remains red on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.