MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — One person has died in a car accident, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

It happened along Route 7 near mile marker 21 which is just south of Tuppers Plains, not far from Chester.

There is no word this hour if the road is back open. The accident happened around 1:15 Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to release more information soon.