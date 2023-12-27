SYRACUSE, OH (WOWK) – A woman has died in a fire in Syracuse, Ohio.

According to Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Roush, the fire happened on West College Road in the Village of Syracuse around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. Roush says the fire broke out in a single-family home, and the victim was the only person in the home.

There is no word on what caused the fire, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Syracuse and Racine volunteer fire departments, Meigs County EMS and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

This is the second major fire in Meigs County Tuesday night. In the Village of Pomeroy, a family of seven and their two pets were displaced when their home caught fire around 5:30 p.m. One of the residents was taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department and Firemen’s Association.