MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A U-Haul truck was allegedly stolen from Manleys Recycling in Middleport, Ohio on Tuesday.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Middleport Police Department, the stolen U-Haul’s license plate number is AG53625.

Authorities say the photographs and video were received by the MPD from Manleys Recycling of the alleged suspects. In the video, you can see two women exit from a black Ford Escape.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Meigs County 911, Middleport PD at (740) 992-6424 or contact the tip line at (740) 992-4682.