MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a man wanted on charges including attempted murder in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants have been issued for Christopher Cowdery on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and strangulation, a second-degree felony.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit have executed multiple search warrants trying to find Cowdery, searching multiple homes and outside areas.

“Finding Chris is our #1 priority,” Sheriff Fitch said in a Facebook post. “If anyone is found to be harboring or aiding Chris in evading arrest, then they will be criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law. if you see this Facebook post, we know you are well aware that you are wanted. I strongly suggest that you stop hiding and turn yourself in immediately.”

Sheriff Fitch says Cowdery is considered dangerous, and anyone who knows the whereabouts of or sees Cowdery should contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.