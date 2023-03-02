MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Deputies are asking the public if they know the two individuals who allegedly stole copper from the Yellowbush Mine on Thursday.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, employees at the mine saw two people taking copper from the mine.

Deputies say the two suspects left in a gold van through a road that runs to State Route 124 towards Racine.

One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a Carhartt coat and a mask covering their face. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, according to deputies.

If anyone has surveillance cameras in that area, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says to check for a gold van between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to their tip line at 740-992-4682.