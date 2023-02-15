MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a vehicle that illegally passed a school bus on SR 143 on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 3:30-3:43 p.m.
According to the MCSO, the vehicle passing the school bus was driving at extremely high speeds, nearly hitting another vehicle head-on. Deputies say the vehicle is a red, older model two-door Honda Civic that is missing a front right hubcap and has a spoiler on the back.
They say the vehicle may have front-end damage and that the red hood is faded. If anyone has information regarding who owns this vehicle please contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682.