POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A family of seven has been displaced after a fire in Pomeroy, Ohio, Tuesday evening.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department and Firemen’s Association, the fire broke out at a home on Prospect Hill in Pomeroy around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in a second-floor bedroom of a single-family home.

The fire department says it took crews about 25 minutes on scene to contain the blaze, and then work began on salvage and overhaul, including removing some of the family’s belongings. According to the PFD, Two adults, five youths and two animals lived in the home.

The PFD says one of the residents was taken to a medical facility to be treated for “minor burn injuries.”

The Pomeroy, Middleport, and Rutland fire departments, Meigs County EMS, the Pomeroy and Middleport police departments and AEP responded to the scene.

This was the first of two major fires in Meigs County Tuesday night. In the village of Syracuse, one person was killed in a fire on West College Road, according to Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Roush.