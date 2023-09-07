MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a change of plea hearing and sentencing in a theft in office case.

Wood had previously pleaded not guilty in March 2023. A grand jury indicted Wood on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 5th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint states the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2022, in Meigs County. Wood is accused of allegedly taking $4,562 in money that belonged to the county while in office as well as allegedly improperly using county credit cards.

Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, stating the resignation would be effective Nov. 11, 2022. On Nov. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s office announced Scott Fitch had been chosen to fill the final two years of Wood’s term.