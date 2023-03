MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An emergency landslide has closed State Route 681 in Meigs County, according to the Department of Transportation in Southeast Ohio.

According to a tweet from the DOT, they say State Route 681 between Vance Rd., or Township Road 259, and Hanin Ridge Rd., Township Road 232.

They say there is a detour from State Route 681, to State Route 684, to State Route 143, to State Route 7/124, to U.S. Route 33 and back to State Route 681.