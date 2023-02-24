MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg.

Middleport Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Second Ave. in Middleport at around 8 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance.

They found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the emergency room and later released.

Ronald Johnson was arrested and taken to the Middleport Jail, where police say he is being housed for “multiple offenses.”

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Task Force, the Pomeroy Police Department, the Syracuse Police Department, and Meigs County EMS responded to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.