MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Meigs County involving two motorcycles.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, near the 57 mile post of State Route 124 in Olive Township.

Troopers say one of the motorcycles, a 2021 Indian Challenger, was going west on SR 124 when it slowed to make a right turn. According to the OSHP, a second motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King, “failed to assure clear distance ahead,” striking the back of the Challenger.

The OSHP says the rider of the Harley Davidson was taken to a hospital in Belpre where he was pronounced dead this afternoon. Troopers identified the rider as Wesley A. Thomsen, 55.

According to the OSHP, the rider of the Challenger was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Along with OSHP, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Meigs County EMS, the Olive Township Fire Department and the Racine Service Center responded to the crash.