MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is wanted out of Meigs County for allegedly stealing from a business.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Tristian Francis is wanted for theft from the Tuppers Plains One Stop.

They say Francis is from the Reedsville area.

Francis drives an older-model Pontiac four-door sedan, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 740-992-4682.