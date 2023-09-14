MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A farmers market competition highlights local farmers and one Ohio market is number one in the state and number two nationwide.

American Farmland Trust runs the competition, giving out a $5,000 prize to the winner. People are able to cast their vote for their favorite local farmers market by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of Thursday, the Meigs County Farmers Market is number one on both the state and regional levels. The market is number two nationwide, with only around 500 more votes going to the North Tonawanda City Market in North Tonawanda, New York.