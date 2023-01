MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away.

The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday.

Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022.

The Middleport Fire Department said that Engine 13 rolled over on Storys Run Road, and Dailey was ejected and pinned under the front of the truck.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.