MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A husband and wife have been indicted in connection to the murder of a Meigs County woman.

According to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Charles S. Burton, 48, and Michelle D. Burton, 53, both of Belpre, Ohio, were indicted by a grand jury on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The charges stem from the Aug. 7 murder of Tina Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy.

The prosecutor’s office says Charles Burton is charged with with two counts of aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, and each with two accompanying death penalty specifications; murder, and unclassified felony; two counts of aggravated robbery, 1st-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping, 1st-degree felonies; tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony; and two counts of complicity, 3rd-degree felonies.

According to the prosecuting attorney, Michelle Burton is charged with one count of complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; one count of complicity to murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of tampering with evidence, 3rd-degree felonies; one count of complicity, a 3rd-degree felony, and four counts of obstructing justice, 3rd-degree felonies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Frank Stewart said after the incident that Charles Burton is accused of stabbing Johnson while Michelle Burton watched. He told WOWK 13 News the suspects and the victim knew each other.