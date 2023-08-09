MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A married couple from Montgomery County, Ohio, have been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in Meigs County, the county sheriff’s office said.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Frank Stewart told 13 News that Charles Burton, 48, of Belpre, Ohio, stabbed Tina Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy, at her house while Michelle Burton, 53, of Belpre, watched. Stewart said the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Charles and Michelle Burton, who are husband and wife, were arrested after the investigation. Charles is being charged with first-degree murder and Michelle Burton is being charged with complicity to commit murder. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

A motive for the stabbing is not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information on what happened is being asked to contact dispatchers at 740-992-6617 or the county sheriff’s office’s tip line at 740-992-4682.