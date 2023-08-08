Police car on the street at night

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement has identified multiple people that could be connected to a homicide on State Route 733 in Pomeroy early Tuesday morning.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Tina Johnson, of Pomeroy, died as a result of her injuries.

What led up to the death of Johnson is unknown at this time. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Meigs County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force responded to the scene.