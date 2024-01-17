SHADE, OH (WOWK) – A man has died from hypothermia after going missing in Meigs County.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies were called to a home on Burlingham Road in Shade, Ohio, around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a missing man, identified as 89-year-old Robert Moore. The sheriff says Moore was last seen in his living room around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to Fitch, his wife had gone to bed around that time, and Mr. Moore was missing when she woke up Tuesday morning.

Fitch says Moore’s family told deputies he had been on a medication for “flu-like symptoms” and that he had been “a little delirious and making odd statements” the night before he went missing, leading deputies to believe he may have had an “adverse reaction” to the medication.

The sheriff says Moore’s vehicle was still at the home, and there were no signs of tracks in the snow. According to Fitch, this led deputies to believe he had left the home Monday night, and the overnight snowfall had covered his tracks.

Deputies then pinged his cellphone, and Fitch says they got a signal from several hundred yards away. According to the sheriff, deputies searched the area, crossing a field and a wooded area leading toward West Shade River. Fitch says Moore was found deceased and partially in the river.

Sheriff Fitch says after consulting with the Meigs County Coroner’s Office, deputies believe through the initial investigation that Moore died of hypothermia.