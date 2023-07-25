MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Storms on Monday night created a mess of fallen trees and downed power lines in the Pomeroy, Ohio, area.
According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews responded to nine calls regarding downed trees and powerlines in Pomeroy, Bedford Township and Salisbury Township between 11 p.m. Monday, July 24 and 1:40 a.m., Tuesday, July 25. Since this morning, they have also responded to two more calls of trees and lines down, as well as one single vehicle crash involving a downed tree.
The Pomeroy FD says the crash happened around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday morning when a vehicle slid into a downed tree on King Hill Road in Bedford Township. Firefighters say the power lines in the tree were already de-energized and the driver was not injured in the crash.
The Meigs County Highway Garage and AEP Ohio are also responding to the area to remove trees and restore powerlines. As of 2:20 p.m., AEP Ohio’s power outage map showed less than 20 customers still without power in the Meigs County area.
This comes just hours after a small thunderstorm swept through Huntington in the afternoon, downing trees and knocking out power to hundreds of residents in the city.