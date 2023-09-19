MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The family of a woman recovering after an assault in Meigs County is giving an update on her condition and her determination to help others overcome similar situations.

Jessica Marshall was taken to the hospital after being assaulted in the Reedsville area of Meigs County. Following the assault, Marshall’s mother, Tammy Putman, said her daughter suffered several injuries to her head, including having her nose allegedly “bitten off.”

The assault led to a manhunt for the suspect, 34-year-old Christopher Cowdery, who the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and strangulation. The search came to an end Monday, Sept. 18 after a body found under a barge in Marshall County, West Virginia, last week was identified as Cowdery’s.

Marshall’s family and the sheriff’s office told WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball on Monday that Marshall is out of the hospital but still recovering from her injuries. Marshall’s mother, Tammy Putman, says she still has a long road ahead in her recovery.

“She’s still struggling with severe headaches, horrifying nightmares, panic attacks, and hurt. She is going to be going to a lot of doctor appointments,” Putman said. “She goes on Friday to see about a plan to reconstruct her nose. There was cartilage bitten off as well which makes reconstruction harder for them to achieve with years of surgery to do so.

“She has healed tremendously in the past week but still has years of recovery and mentally it’s going to be longer so she can be whole again.” Tammy Putman, mother of Jessica Marshall

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Putman says that despite what her daughter is going through now, Marshall intends to move forward and begin an effort to protect others from abusive situations.

“She’s determined to save other women, children, and men who are abused. She wants to raise money to build a safe shelter for them,” Putman says. “They are traumatized enough and she wants shelters that allow them to have their comfort and security.”

At this time, the family says they still prefer not to comment on Cowdery’s death and the ongoing investigations.

If you or someone you know is the victim of a domestic violence situation, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or by texting START to 88788.