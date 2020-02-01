Memorial in Ohio Statehouse honors 22 lives lost in Iraq

Eyes of freedom
COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio’s Statehouse.

Display of “The Eyes of Freedom ” honoring the members of the Columbus-based Lima Company begins Friday and runs through Feb. 7 in the Statehouse rotunda.

The exhibit first displayed at the Statehouse in 2008 has been viewed at hundreds of events nationwide.

Fifteen of the 23 who died were from Ohio.

The memorial includes paintings, names, statistics and boots of those killed.

