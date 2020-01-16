Memorial proposed to honor Ohio’s historic female figures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A proposal to erect a memorial to Ohio women who fought for voting rights would add the Statehouse to a small group of state capitols with monuments to actual female figures from U.S. history.

Members of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission planned to propose the memorial Thursday to the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board. Currently, all monuments to actual historical figures on the Ohio Statehouse grounds are of men, with women portrayed as mythological representations.

Connecticut’s Statehouse features a statue of former Gov. Ella Grasso and Utah has a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, the country’s first female state senator.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories