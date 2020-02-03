Miami University Coronavirus test results negative

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WOWK) — Two suspected cases of the Coronavirus at Miami University in Ohio have come back negative.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Butler County General Health District and Miami University announced Sunday that test results from two students at Miami University in Butler County for the 2019 novel coronavirus are negative.

Officials say there are no other persons under investigation in Ohio.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Butler County General Health District reported that two students who had recently traveled to China met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after exhibiting respiratory symptoms at the Miami University Student Health Services Center. The two students had been isolated since then.

“While we are pleased to announce these results are negative, we continue to remain vigilant. We are working closely with our local health departments and health care providers and will keep you apprised of this ever-changing situation,” said ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “It’s also important to remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk of the general U.S. population contracting the novel coronavirus is low.”