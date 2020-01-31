Michigan police search for inmate improperly released in Scioto County, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – The Michigan Department of Corrections and authorities in Michigan are searching for Talleon Stephon Brazil, who they say was improperly released by authorities in Scioto County, Ohio after facing criminal charges in court there.

The MDOC says Brazil was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up January 14 by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to face a series of drug-related charges.

According to an MDOC press release, Brazil was improperly released on bond January 21 instead of being kept in custody until the criminal case had concluded. He was picked up by members of his family who they believe took him back to the Detroit area. The MDOC was notified by the sheriff’s office of the mistake on Thursday.

The MDOC’s Absconder Recovery Unit was immediately activated and began searching for Brazil, along with a U.S. Marshals Service task force, which includes Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Department. The team has contacted his family and made clear Brazil must turn himself in, and he has so far chosen not to do so.

“We are focused on finding this individual and returning him to custody as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “We are asking for help from the public to contact the police or to call 911 if you have information that would assist in the investigation.”

Anyone with information on Brazil’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. He is 31 years old, 5’ 10’’ and about 205 pounds. Citizens should not approach Brazil and should instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on February 26, 2010, in Wayne County, Michigan, for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

