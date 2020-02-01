Michigan prisoner is missing after being improperly released in Ohio

In this Jan. 20, 2020, photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections is Talleon Brazil. Authorities searched Friday, Jan 31, 2020, for Brazil who was recently transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released on bond. Brazil, has been free since a $50,000 bond was posted on Jan. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman at the Michigan Corrections Department. “He shouldn’t be approached,” Gautz said. “I don’t know if he’s armed, but he should be considered dangerous.” (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)

DETROIT, MI (AP) – Authorities are searching for a Michigan prison inmate who was transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released after posting bond.

The Michigan Corrections Department says Talleon Brazil has been free since $50,000 bond was posted on Jan. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio.

Brazil has served about 10 years of a 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in the Detroit area.

Michigan released Brazil to Ohio authorities to face drug charges in Scioto County, but he was supposed to remain locked up.