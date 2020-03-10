Mid-American Conference will be played without spectators

CLEVELAND (WOWK) – The Mid-American Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be played this year without spectators.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournament.

This decision was made in consultation and guidance with public health officials to limit large gatherings due to COVID19.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern, “Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says. “Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state government officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today, we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine.”

All tickets for the AMC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will be refunded in the form of a credit toward next year’s tournament or a full refund. All ticket holders will receive an email with further instructions regarding their next steps. For more information, call 216-420-2200.

