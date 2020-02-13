Minford, Ohio man arrested and charged with rape

MINFORD, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested and charged a man with felony rape.

Officials arrested Michael Rexroad, 43, of Minford and charged him with six counts of rape, a felony in the first degree. Rexroad is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $600,000 bond. He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court today.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received reports on Feb. 7 of a juvenile female reported to an out-of-town hospital that she had been sexually assaulted. After interviewing the minor and other alleged victims, officials said the interviewing detective learned the alleged abuse began several years ago with the youngest alleged victim being 11-years-old. The alleged victims told detectives fear kept them from coming forward sooner.

Officials arrested Rexroad yesterday without incident for a further investigation that resulted in him being charged, according to police.

Murphy said this investigation remains ongoing and could potentially result in additional charges.

Scioto County Sheriff officials said they urge anyone with any information to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

