PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Hiram Jones, of Waverly, has been reported missing. He was last seen on March 29 while signing out of Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Bridgehaven stated Jones said he was going to Canal Park and has not been seen since.

He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat. He was also using a walker with a white bucket attached to it. Jones is about 64 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is suspected to have mild development disabilities.

(Photo courtesy of Waverly PD)

Anyone who sees Jones can contact Waverly PD at (740) 947-2179.