Mobile homes pushed from foundation in Vinton County storms

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – At least three mobile homes have been pushed off of their foundation in Vinton County after severe thunderstorms moved into the region a little after midnight on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

It happened along State Route 124, east of Jackson. Vinton County EMA officials say this is the only reported damage in the county, aside from calls for high water.

Stormtracker 13 Meteorologists Spencer Adkins and Bryan Hughes reported the possibility of high winds Wednesday, April 9, 2020, and even broke into programming for two hours into early Thursday morning. Radar indications were 70 to 80mph wind speeds. Several trees are uprooted while there are shingles and debris across many properties.

Storm Damage in Vinton County, April 9, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

This is a developing story. 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton will have more on this story on 13 News at Noon and at 5 pm.

Storms caused damage in Vinton County, uprooting trees and pushing three mobile homes from their foundations. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

