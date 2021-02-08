Mom says she came home to find 2 sons shot to death, 1 critically hurt

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third is being held on a $5 million bond.
Kevin Moore appeared in a Toledo court Monday on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.
A judge said he will be appointed a lawyer before his next hearing on Friday.
Moore is accused of shooting the three boys Friday at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives. The two who died were ages 1 and 5.
Family members says a 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once and is in critical condition.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.