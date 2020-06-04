Moment of silence at 2 p.m. in Ohio in remembrance of George Floyd

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is requesting all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence at 2 p.m. today in remembrance of George Floyd.

The statewide moment of silence corresponds with the scheduled start of Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis.

Earlier today, DeWine canceled his daily press briefing out of respect for the memorial service.

