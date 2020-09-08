More students set to return to Ohio University, but most will stay online

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University is announcing more details of Phase 2 for bringing students back to campus.

The semester began Aug. 24 with plans to stay mostly virtual through Sept. 27. For Phase 1, a limited number of graduate and undergraduate students were able to return to campus Aug. 24.

For Phase 2, at least 7200 students, approximately 31% of Athens campus undergraduate enrollment and 100% of Athens-based graduate and medical school enrollment, will be able to return to the Athens campus, according to university officials.

Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said Phase 1 serves as a test of the procedures and protocols public health experts established over the summer. He said while reducing the number of people in Phase 1 and implementing safety protocols helped minimize risk, current public health data does not support resuming full operations for the fall.

It goes without saying that we are living though unpredictable and unprecedented times. The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, but one constant you can count on is Ohio University’s strong focus on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff while continuing to provide a high quality transformational educational experience. Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis

Nellis says the model for Phase 2 increases the number of students, access, and engagement on campus while still helping to enhance safety opportunities.

Graduate and undergraduate students will be notified today if they are eligible to return to campus. Deans, department chairs and directors, and faculty members have prioritized eligibility based on if the student’s academic experience and degree progress requires access to in-person instruction, specialized equipment or specific facilities.

Nellis says even for students included in Phase 2, a majority of courses will continue online or with a remote option, however some Phase 2 classes may require in-person attendance. Students not included in Phase 2 of the return to campus will continue courses remotely through the fall semester.

Nellis says all Phase 2 students returning to campus are expected to observe a 14-day period of social distancing at their permanent residence before they arrive in Athens or on campus. During this time, they are expected to monitor their health daily, reduce contact with others and follow the CDC guidance.

The university president also says students on campus are required to complete a daily COVID-19 symptom assessment and follow all appropriate health and safety protocols.

