SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they found 1,001 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 30 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and what they called “additional evidence of drug trafficking.

They say the estimated street value of the drugs is $38,000.

Jehwaun Booker and Jazmyn Anderson, of Dayton, were both arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs.

George Meade and Elissa Williams, of Portsmouth, were also arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs.

All four were held at the Scioto County Jail and arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday morning.