Mother, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people have been indicted for their alleged roles in the death of a 4-year-old child in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Nathen H. Baisden, 32, and the child’s mother, Jasmin R. Musick, 22, have been indicted on charges including involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; endangering children, a third-degree felony; and possession of fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony. Baisden was also indicted on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, in connection to a separate case stemming from November 2019.

Deputies say the child, identified by the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office as 4-year-old Zayden Sprouse, died June 15 of an alleged drug overdose. First responders say they received a call from Musick around 9:49 p.m. on June 15 reporting her son was unresponsive and not breathing. She reportedly told dispatchers someone was doing CPR on the child and he did not have any medical condition.

While first responders were en route to the location, they received a call saying the parents had taken the child to the hospital, deputies say.

After Sprouse was pronounced dead, deputies were called in due to the death “seeming suspicious,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies executed a search warrant of the home where the child resided with Musick and Baisden and say they found “a large number of syringes” along with a “loaded, uncapped syringe, a lightbulb that had been converted into a smoking pipe, along with other items believed to be drug paraphernalia.”

Baisden is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility and authorities say Musick is in custody outside of Jackson County.