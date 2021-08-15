Multiple drug busts in Meigs County leads to arrests

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested after the Major Crimes Task Force discovered a large quantity of illegal drugs at multiple homes in Meigs County Sunday Morning.

The Major Crimes Task Force found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs after executing search warrants from 22688 Bucktown Road in Racine and 51885 State Route 124 in Racine.

Agents arrested Byron Kent Peaks, also known as “Tony”, 56, of Dayton, Katelyn Nicole Loos, 29, of Stockport, and Mark Allan Compson, 60, of Racine at the scene.

Loos is facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, all felonies of the fourth degree.

Peaks and Compson are both facing similar charges which include possession of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. They also face charges for having weapons while under a disability.